2 charged in Regina auto theft investigation

A Regina man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation, police say.

The Regina Police Service received a report on Wednesday morning at about 2:45 a.m. that a vehicle, left running and unoccupied, had been stolen.

Police located the vehicle in the area of 7th Avenue and McIntosh Street about 45 minutes later.

Police say a woman exited the vehicle and was apprehended by officers.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly continued driving and hit a parked vehicle in the 800 block of Cameron Street, according to police.

Officers later found the vehicle abandoned in the 700 block of Cameron Street. The canine unit conducted a search, and the second suspect was located at a residence in the 700 block of Robinson Street, where he was arrested.

Police say officers found drugs and property believed to be stolen at the residence.

Scott Edward Andrew Pelletier, 26, and Destiny Alexandria Ann Allary, 26, face charges including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

Both suspects appeared in provincial court on Jan. 9.