Fashion mogul Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault in Montreal

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A Court of Quebec judge in Montreal has found fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

The 84-year-old, who founded the now-defunct women’s apparel company Nygard International, accepted a plea deal and did not present any evidence in his defence.

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Quebec prosecutors charged Nygard with one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in 2022.

The assault took place at Nygard’s Montreal penthouse between November 1997 and November 1998.

The case is separate from Nygard’s conviction in Toronto, where he was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault in 2023 and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Gerri Wiebe, Nygard’s lawyer, says her client is waiting for extradition to the United States on similar charges.