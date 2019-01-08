Sexual, violent high-risk reoffender living in Heritage neighbourhood

The Regina Police Service is advising the public that 57-year-old Dennis Richard Gladue, who police say is a high risk to re-offend sexually or violently, is now living in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood.

Gladue was last arrested in May of 2018 after being found at a public park with children – about two weeks after moving into the Heritage neighbourhood.

He is now living in a supervised capacity at a federal residential facility. Gladue is described as Métis, 57 years old, approximately five feet nine inches tall, with a medium build and weighing about 176 pounds.

He has black hair with brown eyes and has a tattoo of a two-inch cross on his upper right arm.

Gladue has a criminal history that includes sexual offences with a history of re-offending.

He poses a high risk for acts of sexual assault on young girls, police say.

Gladue will be required to travel directly to an approved place of residence, to remain in Canada at all times and to obey the law.

He also has to follow a treatment program arranged by a parole officer and to respect a 9 p.m to 6 a.m. curfew, except for work.

Anyone with questions regarding his release or who wants to report Gladue in violation of his conditions is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.