Crime Stoppers doubled their amount of arrests for Regina in 2018

Regina Crime Stoppers doubled their amount of arrests in 2018 compared to 2017.

In 2018, Crime Stoppers helped arrest 22 people compared to 11 in 2017, and 55 charges were laid which is up 61 per cent compared to 2017 totals.

Crime Stoppers also helped recover over a half million dollars in property and drugs seized, it totals more than all of the last four years combined.

“Our increased focus of communications, including the use of social media, and our strong partnership with Regina Public Service is resulting in better leads and outcomes,” said Crime Stoppers president Craig Perrault.

Crime Stoppers received 914 tips in 2018, which was a 23 per cent decline from 2017.

Over the next year, Crime Stoppers will be reaching out to more people who may not be aware of the organization’s message such as school children and new Canadians.