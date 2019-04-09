One man, two cats killed in North End house fire

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a house fire on Boyd Avenue Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said two cats were also killed in the heavy blaze at 470 Boyd Ave., which was extinguished close to 8 a.m.

READ MORE: Two people taken to hospital after Winnipeg house fire

The single-family bungalow suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage.

The Fire Chief on scene confirmed to Global News that an adult male had died, while an adult female was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and no damage estimates are available at the time. WFPS said it’s unclear whether the home had working smoke alarms.

WATCH: Winnipeg fire crews battle car fire inside Goodwill Store