Two people taken to hospital after Winnipeg house fire

A house fire on McLaughlin Ave

Two people were taken to hospital after a house fire in Winnipeg Monday evening.

The blaze in the 100 block of McLaughlin Avenue in Silver Heights broke out around 6:30.

Both victims are in listed in stable condition.

When fire crews arrived on scene, flames were shooting out of a top floor window, but crews were quickly able to put the blaze out.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and there is no damage estimate available.

 

