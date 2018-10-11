Apartment Fire
‘Significant flames’ in Atlantic Avenue fire

Fire crews extinguished a blaze on Atlantic Avenue Wednesday night.

Fire crews extinguished a blaze at an apartment building in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue Wednesday evening.

No one was injured in the fire, as the building was vacant and undergoing renovations from a previous fire.  Occupants from a neighbouring home were evacuated due to concerns about smoke.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said there were ‘significant flames’ coming from windows on the third floor.

No damage estimates are available. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

