Paramount Road fire causing traffic delays

Fire crews are busy fighting a fire on Paramount Road off Keewatin Street.

The incident is causing traffic delays on both Paramount Road and Inskter Boulevard.

Paul, who works near the CP Rail area in that part of the city, told Global News he saw the sky light up from quite a distance away at around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

“This big flame went up and we saw smoke there for a while, but it looks like smoke’s cleared now,” he said.

WFPS crews are on scene at a fire on Paramount Road. Traffic is impacted on both Paramount Road and Inkster Blvd. Citizens are asked to use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/mCnb89TaPq — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) October 8, 2018

No official details about the fire are available yet.

