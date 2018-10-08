Traffic
October 8, 2018 9:56 am

Paramount Road fire causing traffic delays

By Online Journalist  Global News

Crews are on site at a fire on Paramount Road.

City of Winnipeg / Twitter
Fire crews are busy fighting a fire on Paramount Road off Keewatin Street.

The incident is causing traffic delays on both Paramount Road and Inskter Boulevard.

Paul, who works near the CP Rail area in that part of the city, told Global News he saw the sky light up from quite a distance away at around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

“This big flame went up and we saw smoke there for a while, but it looks like smoke’s cleared now,” he said.

No official details about the fire are available yet.

