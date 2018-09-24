Early morning fire on Union Avenue sees at least six firetrucks
A A
Police and fire crews were called to a working fire in a vacant house in 200 block Union Avenue West around 4 a.m. Monday.
At least six fire trucks responded to the fire, as well as police and EMS crews.
The fire was extinguished and surrounding buildings were not damaged.
There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no immediate word on a damage estimate.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.