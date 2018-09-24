Fire on Union Avenue
September 24, 2018 11:14 am
Updated: September 24, 2018 11:15 am

Early morning fire on Union Avenue sees at least six firetrucks

By Writer/Producer  Global News

Fire crews attend to a blaze on Union Ave. near Roche St.

A A

Police and fire crews were called to a working fire in a vacant house in 200 block Union Avenue West around 4 a.m. Monday.

At least six fire trucks responded to the fire, as well as police and EMS crews.

The fire was extinguished and surrounding buildings were not damaged.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no immediate word on a damage estimate.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire on Union Avenue
roch street fire
six fire trucks
union avenue fire winnipeg
Winnipeg fire
winnipeg fire trucks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News