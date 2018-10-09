WFPS fight early-morning blaze at vacant home

Fire crews extinguished an early-morning blaze Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Good Street.

The one-and-a-half storey home, which was vacant at the time of the fire, was engulfed in flames burning in the basement, upper floors and the attic.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services said the fire was so intense that firefighters couldn’t enter the home until ‘significant flames’ were extinguished from the exterior. They were then able to go inside and put out the remaining fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage estimates aren’t yet available.

