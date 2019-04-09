Trending
April 9, 2019 9:23 am
Updated: April 9, 2019 9:24 am

Man stung to death by swarm of bees after trying to remove hive from backyard couch

By National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News

Authorities say an Arizona man has died and several first responders were injured in a bee attack.

An Arizona man was stung to death by a swarm of bees after the homeowner attempted to remove a hive that the insects had built on his backyard couch.

According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call Sunday evening of a man being stung “by numerous bees.”

When first responders arrived on scene, the man was found in his front yard “covered with bees.”

“During the investigation, it was learned that the victim had gone out to his backyard to remove a bee hive from a couch when the bees became agitated and stung the victim,” Sheriff’s spokesman Alfonso Zavala said in a statement.

Firefighters sprayed the 51-year-old victim with water in an effort to allow medics to remove the man from the scene of the swarming.

Epigmenio Gonzalez was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A woman was also taken to hospital after suffering “numerous bee stings.”

Authorities said several first responders were also stung, but none needed medical attention.

