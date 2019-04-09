Man stung to death by swarm of bees after trying to remove hive from backyard couch

An Arizona man was stung to death by a swarm of bees after the homeowner attempted to remove a hive that the insects had built on his backyard couch.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call Sunday evening of a man being stung “by numerous bees.”
When first responders arrived on scene, the man was found in his front yard “covered with bees.”
READ MORE: Massive 17-foot, 140-pound python with 73 developing eggs captured in Florida
“During the investigation, it was learned that the victim had gone out to his backyard to remove a bee hive from a couch when the bees became agitated and stung the victim,” Sheriff’s spokesman Alfonso Zavala said in a statement.
Firefighters sprayed the 51-year-old victim with water in an effort to allow medics to remove the man from the scene of the swarming.
READ MORE: Hungry bear rips car to shreds after being lured by gummy bears
Epigmenio Gonzalez was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
A woman was also taken to hospital after suffering “numerous bee stings.”
Authorities said several first responders were also stung, but none needed medical attention.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.