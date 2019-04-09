Quebec man charged in alleged sex assault of 2 boys at Canada’s Wonderland in 2012

AURORA, Ont. – A 62-year-old man from Quebec is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of two boys at Canada’s Wonderland nearly 17 years ago.

York Regional Police say the alleged incidents happened in August 2002 in Vaughan, Ont.

They say an eight-year-old boy went to use a washroom at Canada’s Wonderland near the water park and once inside, a man allegedly sexually assaulted him.

They say later that same day, a seven-year-old boy was also allegedly sexually assaulted by a man inside a washroom near the exit of the park.

In September 2018, police say investigators with the force’s cold case unit revisited the case and identified a possible suspect.

Last month, Quebec provincial police arrested the suspect in his home and transferred him to York Region.

Police say Roger Boisse, of Saint-Pierre, Que., is facing two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of invitation of sexual touching.

Boisse has been released on bail and is to appear in court on May 16.