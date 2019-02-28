York police charge tattoo artist after allegedly sexually assaulting woman during session

A tattoo artist has been charged by York Regional Police after allegedly sexually assaulting a victim during two tattoo sessions.

York Regional Police’s Special Victims Unit launched an investigation Feb. 9 after the victim filed an online report that she had been sexually assaulted by a tattoo artist.

Investigators said the incident happened in 2016 when the victim went to a tattoo shop in Markham around the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue.

Police said the accused has worked at several different shops throughout the GTA as a tattoo artist.

Kevin Proulx, 44, was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Proulx will appear in Newmarket court March 20.

Investigators have released a photo of the accused. They are urging any other victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.