Canada
February 28, 2019 12:42 pm
Updated: February 28, 2019 12:55 pm

York police charge tattoo artist after allegedly sexually assaulting woman during session

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News

Tattoo artist Kevin Proulx, 44, charged with sexual assault by police.

York Regional Police / handout
A A

A tattoo artist has been charged by York Regional Police after allegedly sexually assaulting a victim during two tattoo sessions.

York Regional Police’s Special Victims Unit launched an investigation Feb. 9 after the victim filed an online report that she had been sexually assaulted by a tattoo artist.

Investigators said the incident happened in 2016 when the victim went to a tattoo shop in Markham around the area of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue.

Police said the accused has worked at several different shops throughout the GTA as a tattoo artist.

Kevin Proulx, 44, was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Proulx will appear in Newmarket court March 20.

Investigators have released a photo of the accused. They are urging any other victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

