April 8, 2019 9:32 pm

RCMP find dead body along Highway 11 north of Regina

By Online Producer  Global News

Police are investigating after they located a dead body along Highway 11 north of Regina, near the new overpass on Monday.

Sean Lerat-Stetner / Global News
The RCMP are investigating after finding a dead body on Highway 11 north of Regina Monday afternoon.

Police said the body was found in the east ditch near the new overpass.

Traffic was delayed in the northbound lanes while they investigated. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service are assisting with the investigation.

More details to come…

 

Dead Body
Ditch
Highway 11
Overpass
Police
RCMP
Saskatchewan Coroner's Service
White Butte
White Butte RCMP

