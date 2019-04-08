RCMP find dead body along Highway 11 north of Regina

The RCMP are investigating after finding a dead body on Highway 11 north of Regina Monday afternoon.

Police said the body was found in the east ditch near the new overpass.

Traffic was delayed in the northbound lanes while they investigated. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service are assisting with the investigation.

More details to come…