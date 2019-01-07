Maple Creek RCMP believe dead body found near Alberta border struck by passing vehicle

Maple Creek RCMP found the body of a dead man on Highway 1 — seven kilometres east of the Alberta border — on Jan. 5 at around 7:30 a.m.

Officers say they believe the man died after being struck by a passing vehicle.

Police have yet to identify the man but say he appeared to be Caucasian, in his 60s, about five feet seven inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

The man had grey hair, a large moustache and a beard. He had numerous layers of warm clothes and was carrying a sleeping bag and backpack.

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen a noticeably damaged vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 1 late Friday night or early Saturday morning near where the body was found to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Creek Detachment of the RCMP at 306-662-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).