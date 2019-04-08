Regina’s Canadian Blood Services to sell building, looking for new location

After spending many years at the corner of Broad Street and Broadway Avenue, Canadian Blood Services is planning to find a new home.

The organization is selling its location, with the hopes of finding a new place geared at improving customer experience.

A new building, the organization says, will provide a bigger space with improved accessibility.

“We’ve learned over time that some of our older facilities weren’t as engaging for folks to come in and donate,” said David Krol, Canadian Blood Services director of supply chain operations for the Prairies and Northwest Territories.

READ MORE: 6-year-old Regina boy meets woman who saved his life

“We are doing a lot of work around making our spaces for donations a little more inviting and a little less clinical, perhaps.”

WATCH: How to help Canadian Blood Services even if you can’t donate yourself

Upgrading the facility is all part of the National Facilities Redevelopment Program, a program aimed at upgrading Canadian Blood Services facilities around the country.

“A few years ago we opened a new collection site in Saskatoon and we’re still in the process of selling the old building. This is similar to that,” Krol said.

READ MORE: Bone marrow transplant recipient meets donor two years later

“We’re doing work in Calgary, we’re doing some working in Edmonton as well. It’s just one piece in a large puzzle.”

Krol said the program doesn’t just create a better overall experience for blood donors, but for staff, as well.

“It gives them a better employee experience in a brand new facility with some of the new and modern technology built right, in opposed to what we have today,” Krol said.

As for when the move will happen, Krol said they still need to find the right location, but ensured clients that operations will continue throughout the move.