Police nab one suspected Burnaby mail thief, on the hunt for another

Burnaby RCMP says a man suspected in a string of mail thefts in December and January has been arrested and charged.

Mark Andrew Sarsfield, 31, was arrested by Vancouver police on Jan. 15, and is facing 12 charges, including break and enter, possessing break and enter tools and mail theft in Burnaby.

Sarsfield was allegedly one of the suspects captured in surveillance video posted by police back in January. Investigators say he’s also facing several charges in other Lower Mainland jurisdictions.

RCMP say they also remain on the lookout for anther suspect who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for mail theft.

Audriana Scott, 29, is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

