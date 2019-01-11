RCMP release video of Burnaby mail theft crime spree

Burnaby RCMP are looking for help from the public to identify up to five suspects wanted in connection with several recent mail thefts at apartment buildings.

Mounties said they believe the “prolific” thieves gain access to an apartment building — usually in the middle of the night — and steal the contents of mailboxes. In one case, more than 100 mailboxes “were cleared out in minutes,” Cpl. Daniela Panesar said.

It is unknown if all of these suspects are working together in committing these thefts. If you know any of the suspects, you’re asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or @SolveCrime at 1-800-222-8477. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/yNeoYbvoxl — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) January 11, 2019

It’s unclear if the suspects are working together in committing these thefts, police said.

RCMP released surveillance video in the hopes that someone may recognize the suspects. The video shows them using a crowbar to pry open a bank of mailboxes in an apartment lobby.

Police are reminding people to regularly check their mailboxes to prevent becoming a victim of identity theft or fraud.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to come forward and contact RCMP at 604-646-9999 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.solvecrime.ca.