Thompson RCMP hunting fugitive wanted in fentanyl seizure

Thompson RCMP are searching for a man wanted in connection with more than 1,400 pills – confirmed by police to contain fentanyl – seized at a traffic stop in February.

Matthew Delorme, 29, who was arrested and released on a recognizance for the incident, has had his conditions revoked and is wanted by police for the drug seizure as well as a March 20 robbery in Thompson.

READ MORE: Pair of Winnipeggers busted with more than 243,000 illegal cigarettes

“The public needs to be aware that there may be additional pills in the community and surrounding area, disguised as oxycodone, that may contain fentanyl,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

“These pills could cause serious harm or even death and should not be consumed.”

Anyone with information about Delaronde’s whereabouts should call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

WATCH: Manitoba CBSA officers discovering more fentanyl in packages crossing into Canada