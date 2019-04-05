Crime
April 5, 2019 10:24 pm

Pair of Winnipeggers busted with more than 243,000 illegal cigarettes

More than 240,000 contraband cigarettes were seized by the province.

Two Winnipeg men are facing charges after the province seized more than 243,000 contraband cigarettes.

Illegal cannabis, edibles, and opiate pills were also found and the investigation continues.

The men face charges under the Manitoba Tobacco Tax Act.

A fine between $1,000-$10,000 is handed out for first-time offenders and up to six months in prison.

One of the men has been previously convicted for similar offences and will face a fine between $10,000-$50,000 and up to one year in jail.

The province stood to lose more than $71,000 in tax revenue if the products had been sold.

 

 

