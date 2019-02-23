Two Manitobans busted with 200,000 illegal smokes in Ontario
A pair of Manitobans are facing charges after a bust by Ontario Provincial Police that saw the seizure of 200,000 contraband cigarettes and cigars east of Thunder Bay.
The unmarked smokes were uncovered at a traffic stop, on Highway 17 near Lahontan Township near Rossport in northwestern Ontario, about halfway between Nipigon and Marathon.
Winnipegger George Mike Saunders, 50, and Candice Kowal, 53, of Garson, Man., were charged with trafficking contraband tobacco, and possessing unmarked cigarettes for sale.
