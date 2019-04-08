Stratford police arrest mom allegedly driving twice the limit with 2-year-old son in backseat

Stratford police arrested a woman on Sunday night who was suspected of driving under the influence with her two-year-old son in the backseat.

Police say they were alerted to a potential drunk driver traveling on Highway 7/8 between Stratford and Shakespeare.

Officers located the vehicle and pulled it over as it was entering into Stratford city limits.

Police say the woman showed signs of being under the influence and arrested her.

She was taken to the Sebringville OPP detachment where police say she blew over twice the legal limit.

A 34-year-old Stratford woman is facing several charges related to driving while impaired.

The two-year-old was transferred to another family member and the Children’s Aid Society was also contacted to investigate.