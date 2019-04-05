Car slams into vehicles, house after elderly driver loses consciousness: Stratford police

Police say no one was injured after a vehicle first collided with two others before driving into the side of a building in Stratford.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, police say an 85-year-old Stratford man was driving east on Highway 7/8 approaching Road 111 when his Buick Verano veered left and hit the back of a Kia Soul that was also headed east.

The Buick then hit an Audi Q3 that was travelling west, according to police.

Officers say the Buick drove off the road, went between two trees, hit a hydro pole and finally slammed into the side of a house on Line 34.

No one was injured in any of the collisions, and police say the Buick’s driver was transported to Stratford General Hospital, where doctors discovered he’d lost consciousness for unknown medical reasons.

Stratford police say no charges have been laid in connection with the case and the driver has been referred to his doctor for a review of his driver’s licence.