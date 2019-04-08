Police investigating alleged home invasion in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating an alleged home invasion that occurred late Friday night.

Police say officers were called to an apartment on Cedarbrae Avenue in Waterloo for reports of a robbery.

READ MORE: Man allegedly attacked with ‘noxious substance’ in Kitchener apartment building, several units evacuated

According to police, the alleged victim said five unknown men entered his apartment and assaulted him before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The 56-year-old man was left with minor injuries, police said.

READ MORE: Police looking for 2 men in connection with Kitchener home invasion

Officers believe the alleged incident was a targeted robbery. They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.