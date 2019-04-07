Prospective Olympic athletes getting evaluated in Winnipeg

Young athletes are being put through the paces Sunday by some of Canada’s top coaches.

Athletes ranging in age from 14 to 25 converged at the Canada Games Sport for Life Centre, with their sights set on future Olympic games.

The RBC Training Ground holds similar events across the country to identify and test future Olympians.

“It’s a great opportunity to come from any sport background, turn some heads and potentially see what kind of path you can get on because our goal is to facilitate and provide resources for any of these athletes to go to the Olympics,” says the regional Training Ground coordinator for Manitoba, Cole Vincent.

The RBC Training Ground is scheduled to appear in Brandon and Thompson at the end of April, followed by one more stop in Winnipeg, at the University of Manitoba, on May 4.

