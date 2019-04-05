National scouts seek young Manitoba athletes aspiring to become Olympians

A well-known Olympic curler from Winnipeg is hoping to find the next set of athletes to compete on the world stage.

Jill Officer is mentoring with the program RBC Training Ground, which will look at local athletes aged 14-25 to test their skill in Sunday at the Sport for Life Centre in the Exchange District.

“They will be tested on various aspects like speed, endurance, power and strength, and the top performers could very well end up being scouted,” Officer said.

“Typically, I think it’s somebody who is already an athlete and involved in sports, [but] there are certainly no restrictions in place,” she added.

Officer said it’s a way for younger athletes to test and showcase themselves.

“If somebody is out there and has any interest in competing at the Olympics or just loves being an athlete, this is for you,” she said.

“There’s opportunities to meet representatives of the Canadian Olympic Committee and other national sport organizations for sports like bob sleighing, curling, rowing, kayaking, snow boarding and free-style skiing. All of those people are there to scout out potential athletes,” Officer said.

Officer said opportunities may arise that athletes may not have even considered.

“You might be involved in one sport, but then be scouted something you never thought about before. It’s happened a number of times already the past few years,” Officer said.

“You might end up at the Olympics or at least be heavily involved in a sport you really enjoy,” she added.

Officer said it’s a great feeling to be seeing the future athletes get their shot.

“I feel I can relate to them because when I was growing up, curling wasn’t an Olympic sport yet. It was just coming on the Olympic program when I was in the age group of competing,” Officer said.

“It was something I never thought of being able to do. I think some kids are feeling the same, they never really thought of going to the Olympics,” she said.

“It’s all about being able to network with the right people, meeting other athletes and hopefully being inspired at the end of the day.”

Awards will be handed out for performances and those at the top of the list could be invited to the national competition later this year.

The program is free and take places at Canada Games Sport for Life Centre, 145 Pacific Ave., at 9 a.m.

WATCH: Finding the next Olympians in Manitoba