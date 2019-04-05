Woman airlifted to hospital after head-on collision west of Edmonton
Alberta Health Services said a woman was airlifted to hospital after a collision west of Edmonton on Friday morning.
RCMP said a head-on collision happened on Highway 627 near Range Road 275 in Parkland County at around 7:40 a.m.
STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene by paramedics.
AHS said a woman was taken to hospital by STARS in stable condition.
No one else was taken to hospital, according to AHS.
