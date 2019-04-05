Woman airlifted to hospital after head-on collision west of Edmonton

Alberta Health Services said a woman was airlifted to hospital after a collision west of Edmonton on Friday morning.

RCMP said a head-on collision happened on Highway 627 near Range Road 275 in Parkland County at around 7:40 a.m.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene by paramedics.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Stony Plain, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) April 5, 2019

AHS said a woman was taken to hospital by STARS in stable condition.

No one else was taken to hospital, according to AHS.