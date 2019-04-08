Billy Idol and Blondie to perform at 2019 Roundup MusicFest

Billy Idol and Blondie are among those who will be performing at the annual Roundup MusicFest during the Calgary Stampede this summer.

Also on the lineup are the Headstones and Doug and the Slugs.

“Whether you are an avid fan of classic rock, new wave or punk music, this is a not-to-be-missed event,” spokesperson Sarah Geddes said in a news release.

“This will also be Blondie’s first time performing in Calgary, so to have her join ’80s rocker Billy Idol is a very rare concert opportunity.”

The event, which is 18+, will be held at Shaw Millennium Park on Wednesday, July 10. Gates open at 3 p.m.

Roundup MusicFest is a corporate fundraiser, but tickets will be available to members of the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12.

Money raised from the event goes toward the Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC).

The 2019 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5-14.