Tip leads to 5 arrests in 2015 pharmacy armed robbery: London police

Charges have been laid against five London men in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a south London pharmacy that occurred four years ago, police said Wednesday.

London police say that two masked men held up a pharmacy on Commissioners Road East around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2015, demanding prescription medication after allegedly producing an unspecified weapon.

While this was taking place, police were responding to a call of an armed robbery on Southdale Road east — a call investigators say was bogus.

“At the time, investigators believed the two incidents were related,” police said.

Last month, on Mar. 19, police said they received a tip in the case, which led them to make the arrests.

Five London men, ranging in age from 26 to 34, face charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Two of the accused, aged 26 and 30, face a charge of disguise with intent, while another, aged 34, faces a charge of public mischief report offence committed when it has not been, police said.

Anyone with information connected to the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.