2 arrested in east-end home invasion-style robbery: London police

Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a home invasion-style robbery.

READ MORE: Charges laid in southwest London home invasion-style robbery: police

London police received a 911 call at roughly 11:45 p.m. Sunday night, reporting that two potentially armed men had forced themselves into a home on Tiffany Drive, southwest of Dundas Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

One victim sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

Police say the suspects exited the house when police arrived but were arrested without incident. A large knife was also recovered, according to police.

No information has been released about potential charges, the names or ages of the suspects, or what items if any were stolen but the investigation is ongoing and more details are expected to be made public on Tuesday.