Man dead in Orléans townhouse fire, woman taken to hospital: Ottawa paramedics

A man rescued in critical condition from a townhouse in Ottawa’s east end that caught fire on Wednesday morning has died, Ottawa paramedics have confirmed.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the man but he didn’t respond to treatment and was pronounced dead at the residence on Boake Street in Orléans, Ottawa paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said.

Paramedics are not releasing information about the man’s age or the nature of his injuries at this time, Deschamps said.

READ MORE: Serious dog bites send man, woman to Ottawa trauma centre: paramedics

A woman was also assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

First responders were called to the 2000-block of Boake Street shortly before 7 a.m., and firefighters got the flames under control by 7:20 a.m., said Danielle Cardinal, public information officer for Ottawa Fire Services.

There were three people in the home at the time of the fire, according to Cardinal.

Deschamps said paramedics did not treat the third individual.

READ MORE: Vanier-area fire leaves Ottawa firefighter injured, four residents displaced

The fire department believes the fire originated on the third floor on the home, Cardinal said. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the blaze.

The fire did not spread to the adjoining townhouses and was limited to the one unit, she added.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries in the incident, and was treated and released on scene, Deschamps said.

Ottawa police officers are on scene directing traffic.