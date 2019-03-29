Canada
March 29, 2019 2:18 pm
Updated: March 29, 2019 4:06 pm

Serious dog bites send man, woman to Ottawa trauma centre: paramedics

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Serious dog bites sent a man and a woman to The Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre on Friday morning, where they are now in stable condition, according to Ottawa paramedics.

Ottawa Paramedic Service / Twitter
Paramedics treated the two adults — who bylaw officers say appear to be the owners of the dog — on Dumaurier Avenue, in the Bayshore area west of downtown Ottawa, shortly before 11 a.m., the paramedic service tweeted on Friday.

The injured man is in his 30s, while the woman is in her 20s, paramedics wrote.

The City of Ottawa’s bylaw department, who confirmed in a tweet that it’s investigating the incident, said the dog was “briefly at large” but then was hit by a vehicle and died from its injuries.

Ottawa police have been contacted for further details.

Neither first responders, nor the bylaw department have identified the breed of the dog.

Friday’s incident appears to be the third reported dog attack in Ottawa in a month.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

