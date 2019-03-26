Vanier-area fire leaves Ottawa firefighter injured, four residents displaced

One firefighter was hurt and four people were displaced after a home east of the downtown core caught fire late on Monday night, according to the Ottawa Fire Service.

Fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of Stevens and Marguerite avenues in the Vanier area not knowing what to expect, after a 911 caller met the dispatcher’s questions with silence, the fire department said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The dispatch team reportedly mapped the cellphone to the area and called police and paramedics for assistance. Crews declared a working fire at 925 Marguerite Ave. minutes later.

Firefighters got the blaze under control shortly before 10:45 p.m., according to the department’s statement.

The firefighter who was hurt was assessed by paramedics on scene and taken to hospital with a non-critical injury, Ottawa fire said.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army will help out the four displaced individuals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Hours later, firefighters were also dispatched to 34 Edgewater St. in Kanata after an alarm in the building triggered a 911 call from the alarm company at 2:48 a.m., according to Ottawa fire.

Crews declared a working fire at the G&I automotive garage at 2:55 a.m. The building was unoccupied when firefighters arrived, the fire department said.

Firefighters got the flames under control at 3:40 a.m. The cause of that blaze is also under investigation.

