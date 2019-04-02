Pointe-Claire rejects townhouse project on site of Walton mall

Pointe-Claire residents erupted in applause and cheers as they heard the council of Pointe-Claire vote against the controversial townhouse project planned for the site of a former strip mall on Walton Avenue.

The developer will now have to present new plans for 12 single-family homes.

The project initially featured 24 townhouses, causing an uproar among residents of the area.

“I’m over the moon that we did this, that we fought city hall and we won,” said Pointe-Claire resident Genny Gomes. “It means our neighbourhood is going to be like it was before.”

People were concerned the townhouses were not the right fit for the single-home style neighbourhood. They also said a project of such magnitude would increase traffic.

The city sent Mondev, the developer, back to the drawing board. After coming up with a smaller townhouse project, on Jan. 31 the demolition permit was narrowly approved in a 2-1 vote.

Residents appealed that decision.

“We listen to the people but there is a process and you have to hear every side of it,” Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere told Global News.

“The last week we’ve been working with the builder to see if he could realize that project. We came to terms that we would refuse his project and he would come back with a project of 12 single-family homes,” the mayor added.

The new plans will have to be approved by council before it grants a new demolition permit.

“Once they come out with the new project, we’re going to make sure that the houses aren’t monster houses, that they fit in with the neighbourhood,” Gomes said.