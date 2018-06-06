Pointe-Claire proposed housing development in lieu of Walton mall upsets residents

Pointe-Claire residents are concerned about new development plans that are set to turn a strip mall into 24 townhouses.

The project would be located at 110 Walton Ave., the site of a run-down strip mall in Northview, an area known for its single-family homes.

Some neighbours are concerned the new buildings won’t fit with the area’s style and would create too much traffic.

“It’s going to disrupt the look of our area,” Genny Gomes-Farrugia told Global News. “We have a special heritage, a special character in this area, it’s the old area of Pointe-Claire and the veterans’ area.”

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting in Pointe-Claire, Gomes-Farrugia, along with other Northview residents, asked the mayor to stop the project.

Gomes says locals were not consulted ahead of the decision and that the city needs the shops and green space that would be lost because to the project.

Neighbour Patrick St. Louis agrees.

“You want to have local shops that bring people together, that you can reach by bike, walking and this is going to kill it. Now you’re going to need to take more and more your car to go to other stores,” St Louis said.

“There’s a lot of older citizens who don’t have cars, it’s convenient for them to have a depanneur close by.”

Gomes started a petition and has gathered about 500 signatures as of June 6.

A Facebook group was also set up.

Mayor John Belvedere told Gomes during council there is a process that needs to be respected by the city and that people can voice their opinion during the demolition committee meeting on June 14.