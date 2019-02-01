Walton townhouse project gets green light in Pointe-Claire

Pointe-Claire residents are disappointed after learning the city is allowing developers to build townhouses as part of the Walton project, on the site of an old strip mall at 110 Walton Avenue.

The city’s demolition committee voted two to one in favour of the project in spite of traffic and safety concerns.

The main argument against the project is that the proposed 24 townhouses were not the right fit for the single-home style neighborhood.

After a public outcry, the developer tweaked the design, cutting the project to 20 townhouses.

The revamped design includes a public park and architectural changes more in line with the rest of the area.

“I believe they’re wrong and I will be looking to see how we can stop this project,” said Pointe-Claire resident Genny Gomes.

“I will appeal.”

Last year, the demolition committee had granted the developer permission to demolish but gave them six months to tweak their design.

Mondev owner David Owen refused to comment on the decision but told residents at the meeting the project is going to be good for the area.

“We feel like we’ve listened and tried our best to accommodate people’s concerns,” Owen said.

