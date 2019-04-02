Boil water advisory lifted for Anjou

A boil water advisory is no longer in effect for the borough of Anjou.

“Water is now safe to use and meets all requirements of drinking water quality standards,” said the City of Montreal in a statement on Tuesday.

Anjou residents were asked to boil tap water for a full minute before consuming. The notice was issued on Sunday by the city.

The city said on Tuesday that water samples taken this week show the area’s tap water is now “free of coliforms and pathogenic bacteria.”

However, residents are being advised to take a few precautionary measures, including running cold tap water for a few minutes before drinking it. They are also being asked to empty, wash and disinfect ice machines.

Anjou residents who need more information can contact the city by calling 311.