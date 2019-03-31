Montreal borough of Anjou under boil-water advisory

The borough of Anjou is asking residents to boil their water for a full minute before drinking it.

The boil-water advisory is in effect for those living in the area bordered by the Metropolitan highway and Roi-René Boulevard all the way to the limits of the Tétreaultville area.

The notice was issued following a series of tests carried out by the Water Department of the City of Montreal that showed the quality of the water is not in conformity with accepted standards.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice. For more information on the advisory, visit the borough’s website.

— With files from The Canadian Press