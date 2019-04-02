Driver charged after sideswiping tow truck on Hwy. 6 in Guelph: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a 20-year-old woman has been charged after a tow truck was sideswiped on Highway 6 in Guelph.

It happened on March 17 at around 8:15 p.m. near Laird Road as a vehicle was being impounded by police.

OPP said a police cruiser and the tow truck both had their emergency lights activated while they were parked on the shoulder of the northbound lanes.

The tow truck driver, who was wearing a reflective safety vest, was loading up the vehicle when another vehicle struck the front corner of his truck, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Police said the tow truck driver was nearly hit, but no serious injuries were reported in the collision.

The driver was charged with dangerous driving and will make a court appearance on April 16.

OPP are reminding drivers of the “Move Over” legislation that was established in 2003.

The law requires drivers to slow down and move over when passing emergency vehicles and tow trucks that are parked on the side of the highway with lights activated.