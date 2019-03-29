Suspect flees after collision involving Guelph police cruiser: police

Guelph police say they are searching for a 34-year-old man after a collision involving one of their cruisers in a parking lot on Thursday night.

Someone reported a suspicious car in a parking lot on Bristol Street at around 10 p.m.

Police said once an officer arrived on the scene, the vehicle tried to get around the cruiser and the two collided.

The driver then got out and ran away.

Police said they found stolen IDs and property inside the car.

A Guelph man was identified and police are now trying to track him down.

He is facing a long list of charges.