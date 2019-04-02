OPP find man passed out behind the wheel at gas station in Simcoe

Norfolk County OPP say a 51-year-old man has been arrested after he was found fast asleep behind the wheel of a pickup truck at a gas station in Simcoe early Sunday morning.
Police say they were called to the station on Queensway West at around 1:45 a.m. by an employee who reported the man at one of the pumps.
They say the man was arrested without incident.
READ MORE: Norfolk OPP save same woman twice within 24 hours with doses of naloxone
Police allege that he blew three times the legal limit.
William Harris of Norfolk County is facing several charges, including impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol level of over 80 milligrams.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.