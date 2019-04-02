OPP find man passed out behind the wheel at gas station in Simcoe

Norfolk County OPP say a 51-year-old man has been arrested after he was found fast asleep behind the wheel of a pickup truck at a gas station in Simcoe early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the station on Queensway West at around 1:45 a.m. by an employee who reported the man at one of the pumps.

They say the man was arrested without incident.

Police allege that he blew three times the legal limit.

William Harris of Norfolk County is facing several charges, including impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol level of over 80 milligrams.