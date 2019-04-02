NAC’s Indigenous Theatre program faces ‘diminished’ inaugural season after federal funding denied

TORONTO — The inaugural season of the National Arts Centre’s Indigenous Theatre will go forward in a “greatly diminished capacity” this year after $3.5 million of requested federal funding was denied.

Award-winning playwright Kevin Loring, the first-ever artistic director of the NAC’s Indigenous program, issued a letter on Facebook lamenting a lack of support from Canadian Heritage in the 2019 federal budget.

WATCH (Sept. 9, 2019): Ottawa’s National Arts Centre celebrates 50 years with a renovation delighting musicians



He said it will have a tangible impact on the first season, leaving the Ottawa-based performing arts centre to rely on fundraising efforts to support the Indigenous program. The scope of any subsequent seasons remains in question.

“Without ongoing financial support, we will not have the capacity to achieve our vision and full impact,” Loring wrote.

“I have now been put in the disturbing position of overseeing a department whose creation and existence is a financial burden to an already stressed institution,” he added.

READ MORE: Who are the winners and losers in the 2019 federal budget? Here’s what you need to know

The federal money would’ve represented roughly half of the Indigenous Theatre’s annual budget, with the rest coming from over $2 million raised through various corporate and private donors, said NAC spokeswoman Annabelle Cloutier.

“At this point, we’re still looking at the impact,” she said.

“Our intention is there will be a first season and the productions already planned for… We’re trying to be creative about how we’re going to make this happen.”

Cloutier noted the NAC still hopes to work with the government towards a permanent funding structure.

READ MORE: Ottawa mayor doesn’t support federal budget pledge to revive plans for new interprovincial bridge

In an emailed statement, a representative for Canadian Heritage said the government supports the performing arts and Indigenous art, having “recently invested $225 million to support the renewal of the National Arts Centre.”

“The Government of Canada has never invested so much in the reconciliation process,” said Canadian Heritage spokewoman Martine Courage.

Loring said in his post he was “tempted to resign in protest at the news of this funding denial,” but would instead honour his commitment to supporting Indigenous storytellers.

But the lack of financial backing throws uncertainty into how the Indigenous Theatre will roll out its first season this September, which was timed for the NAC’s 50th anniversary.

READ MORE: NAC announces Christopher Deacon as new president and CEO (June 12, 2018)

Former CEO Peter Herndorf launched the Indigenous Theatre project nearly two years ago with a vision of partnering with other theatre companies across the country. The goal was to elevate awareness and platforms for Indigenous arts and bring performances to different regions, hiring Indigenous staff and working in remote communities.

Those resources will be pressured under a smaller budget, Loring said in his post, as will professional development and engagement with other Indigenous artists.

Loring, whose history with the NAC dates back well over a decade, won the 2009 Governor General’s Award for English Language Drama for the play “Where the Blood Mixes,” which examined the intergenerational effects of the residential school system.

The first season’s line-up of NAC’s Indigenous Theatre is scheduled to be announced on April 30.