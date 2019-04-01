Crime
April 1, 2019 2:17 pm

Cape Breton man jailed for friend’s drunk driving death after Nova Scotia beach trip

By Staff The Canadian Press

Christopher William Copan had a blood alcohol level of double the legal limit when the car he was driving flipped off the road in Kempt Head, N.S., in August 2017.

A 26-year-old Cape Breton man has been jailed two years after pleading guilty to drunk driving causing the death of a friend after a trip to the beach.

Brandon Bray, a 22-year-old friend of Copan’s, was thrown from the Toyota Corolla and died.

In a written ruling released Monday, Justice Patrick Murray of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court said Copan did not intend to cause the death, but made a serious error in judgment.

The judge also sentenced Copan, a father and forklift truck operator from Edwardsville, N.S., to two years of probation and a five-year driving ban.

The crash occurred after Copan pulled the emergency brake at the urging of one of his passengers.

