Niagara police investigating sudden death of baby in Welland

Niagara police are investigating after a five-month-old child died suddenly on Sunday.

Niagara police are conducting a sudden death investigation after a five-month-old baby died unexpectedly in Welland, Ont.

Emergency services were called about a baby in medical distress in the area of King and Albert streets around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

Despite efforts to resuscitate the child, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

