Niagara police investigating sudden death of baby in Welland

Niagara police are conducting a sudden death investigation after a five-month-old baby died unexpectedly in Welland, Ont.
Emergency services were called about a baby in medical distress in the area of King and Albert streets around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
Despite efforts to resuscitate the child, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.
The victim’s name has not been released.
