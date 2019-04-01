Niagara police investigating sudden death of baby in Welland

Niagara police are conducting a sudden death investigation after a five-month-old baby died unexpectedly in Welland, Ont.

Emergency services were called about a baby in medical distress in the area of King and Albert streets around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

Despite efforts to resuscitate the child, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Media Release: Other – Sudden Death Investigation in Welland – https://t.co/12tvsSS8uF — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) April 1, 2019

