Two Welland women charged in bank fraud for allegedly using ‘friends’ Facebook identities: police

Niagara Police believe Facebook friends of two Welland women may have had their identities stolen and used in a bank scam.

The Central Fraud Unit, along with RBC Corporate Investigations, commenced an investigation in February which uncovered identity fraud and the creation of several deceptive bank accounts.

It’s believed the victim’s identities were compromised through Facebook and other social media platforms.

After police executed a search warrant at a Welland residence, several pieces of evidence were seized and the two suspects were arrested.

Both 25-year-old Kiona Campbell and 27-year-old Marissa MacDonald are facing a charge of Possession of Identity Documents, while Campbell is facing additional charges of Fraud over $5000 and Identity Fraud.

Both made their first appearance in court on Wednesday in St. Catharines.

Investigators are advising anyone who knew the women to check with their financial institutions to ensure their personal information has not been affected.

Niagara police say the investigation remains active and that additional charges are expected.

