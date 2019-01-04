Lindsay resident defrauded of nearly $3,000 in bank transaction

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are seeking a suspect after a man was allegedly defrauded of nearly $3,000 following a bank transaction on New Year’s Day.

City of Kawartha Lakes police say the victim was at his financial institution when he was approached by an unknown man who offered $100 to the victim to cash a $2,900 cheque.

Police say the victim agreed and deposited the cheque in an ATM before turning over the money.

The bank later confirmed the cheque was fraudulent and debited the man’s account, police said.

Police are searching for the suspect, who is described as a Caucasian man in his late 20s to 30s with a thin build and a blond goatee. He stands around five feet 10 inches tall and is missing his front teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.