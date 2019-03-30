Man charged with impaired driving after crash in Burlington

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a head-on collision in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say it happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, when a man driving a van southbound on Walkers Line began turning left onto Flemish Drive but took a wide turn and lost control, driving onto the front lawn of a home.

According to police, he then accelerated and drove back onto the road, colliding head-on with another vehicle.

Police say the man attempted to drive away from the crash scene but was arrested for impaired driving.

He suffered minor injuries to his face and was treated in hospital.

A 43-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter, who were in the other vehicle, weren’t injured in the crash.

William Leslie Stiffl, 73, of Burlington has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Milton on May 1.