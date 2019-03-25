Halton police officer among 2 people injured in Oakville crash

A Halton police officer is among two people taken to hospital after a crash in Oakville.

The crash involving a police cruiser happened on Dundas Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday, but few other details have been released at this time.

Dundas Street is currently closed in both directions from Oak Park Boulevard to Trafalgar Road for the investigation.

Halton police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

.@HaltonPolice collision reconstruction unit is on scene of collision involving a @HRPSOak cruiser. Civilian and officer transported to hospital #Oakville pic.twitter.com/2zgcCKzFll — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) March 25, 2019

Confirming two people (including one Halton officer) were transported to hospital after collision in Oakville. There were two vehicles involved in the collision. ^ra — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) March 25, 2019

Dundas St in Oakville closed in both directions from Oak Park Blvd. to Trafalgar Rd for collision investigation involving police vehicle. Please avoid area. More information to follow. ^ra — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) March 25, 2019

Confirming one officer has been transported to hospital in relation to collision in Oakville. ^ra — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) March 25, 2019