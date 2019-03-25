Halton police officer among 2 people injured in Oakville crash

A Halton police officer is among two people taken to hospital after a crash in Oakville.
The crash involving a police cruiser happened on Dundas Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday, but few other details have been released at this time.
Dundas Street is currently closed in both directions from Oak Park Boulevard to Trafalgar Road for the investigation.
Halton police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
