March 25, 2019 1:24 pm
Updated: March 25, 2019 1:27 pm

Halton police officer among 2 people injured in Oakville crash

By News Anchor  900 CHML

A Halton police officer is among two people taken to hospital after a crash in Oakville on Monday.

Halton Regional Police Service
A Halton police officer is among two people taken to hospital after a crash in Oakville.

The crash involving a police cruiser happened on Dundas Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday, but few other details have been released at this time.

Dundas Street is currently closed in both directions from Oak Park Boulevard to Trafalgar Road for the investigation.

Halton police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Crash
cruiser
dundas
Halton
HamOnt
Injured
Oakville
officer
Police
Victims

