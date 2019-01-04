Impaired driving arrests on the rise in Hamilton

Hamilton police say some motorists are not getting the message about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Between Dec. 23, 2018 and Jan. 2, police arrested 16 people for impaired driving: 14 who were impaired by alcohol, one who was impaired by drugs and one person who refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Police say that during the same period last year, officers arrested 10 people for impaired driving.

Meanwhile, the OPP say they laid more 500 impaired driving charges over the holiday season.

The Festive RIDE campaign that ran from Nov. 23, 2018 to Jan. 2 took 539 alcohol- or drug-impaired drivers off OPP-patrolled roads.

An additional 384 drivers were issued warn range suspensions.

That compares to 587 charges laid during the last campaign and 366 suspensions.

The 2018-19 RIDE program marks the first time the OPP exceeded 10,000 vehicle stops.

