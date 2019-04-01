2019 Canadian Screen Awards: Complete list of winners from TV gala

The Canadian Screen Awards held its broadcast gala on Sunday night, honouring excellence in Canadian film and television.

Awards in various categories were previously presented at several events during Canadian Screen Week (running from March 25-31), honouring non-fiction TV programming, creative fiction storytelling and digital storytelling.

WATCH BELOW: ‘Anne With an E’ on the Canadian Screen Awards red carpet

Special awards were also presented during Sunday’s broadcast gala, with Mary Walsh receiving the Earle Grey Award and Stephan James receiving the Radius Award.

READ MORE: Canadian Screen Awards announces 2019 nominees, including ‘ET Canada,’ ‘Vikings,’ ‘Big Brother Canada’

In addition, director Deepa Mehta was presented with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and iconic comedy troupe Kids in the Hall received 2019’s Academy Icon Award.

Here is the complete list of awards presented during 2019’s Canadian Screen Awards’ broadcast gala.

TV

Best Dramatic Series

WINNER: “Anne with an E”

“Bad Blood”

“Blood and Water”

“Frankie Drake Mysteries”

“Vikings”

Best Comedy Series

“Letterkenny”

“Mr. D”

WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek”

“Second Jen”

“Workin’ Moms”

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series

“Big Brother Canada”

“Canada’s Smartest Person Junior”

“Knock Knock Ghost”

“MasterChef Canada”

WINNER: “The Amazing Race Canada”

WATCH BELOW: Jann Arden shares the most Canadiana stories on Canadian Screen Awards red carpet

Best Lead Actor, Comedy

WINNER: Jared Keeso, “Letterkenny”

Jason Priestley, “Private Eyes”

Gerry Dee, “Mr. D”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Lead Actor, Drama

WINNER: Kim Coates, “Bad Blood”

Jerry O’Connell, “Carter”

Aaron Ashmore, “Killjoys”

Yannick Bisson, “Murdoch Mysteries”

Eric McCormack, “Travelers”

Best Lead Actor, Drama Program or Limited Series

Alan Hawco, “Caught”

Fab Filippo, “Save Me”

WINNER: Billy Campbell, “Cardinal: Blackfly Season”

Mark McKinney, “A Christmas Fury”

Best Lead Actress, Comedy

Cindy Sampson, “Private Eyes”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine Reitman, “Workin’ Moms”

Dani Kind, “Workin’ Moms”

Best Lead Actress, Drama

WINNER: Amybeth McNulty, “Anne with an E”

Caroline Dhavernas, “Mary Kills People”

Wendy Crewson, “The Detail”

Melanie Scrofano, “Wynonna Earp”

Kristin Kreuk, “Burden of Proof”

Best Lead Actress, Drama Program or Limited Series

Tori Anderson, “Caught”

Amy Matysio, “Save Me”

WINNER: Karine Vanasse, “Cardinal: Blackfly Season”

Mary Walsh, “A Christmas Fury”

Best Writing, Comedy

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

WINNER: Jared Keeso, Jacob Tierney, “Letterkenny”

JP Tremblay, Mike Smith, Robb Wells, “Trailer Park Boys”

Cynthia Knight, “Mohawk Girls”

Andrew Appelle, Robert Hyland, Kurt Robb, Jay McCarrol, Matthew Miller, Jared Raab, “Nirvanna The Band: The Show”

FILM

Best Motion Picture

WINNER: “The Colony”

“Family First”

“Genesis”

“Just a Breath Away”

“The Great Darkened Days”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Michael Rowe, “Crown and Anchor”

WINNER: Theodore Pellerin, “Family First”

Martin Dubreuil, “The Great Darkened Days”

Paul Nutarariaq, “The Grizzlies”

Brandon Oakes, “Through Black Spruce”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

WINNER: Emilie Bierre, “A Colony”

Kate Moyer, “Our House”

Romane Denis, “Slut in a Good Way”

Sarah Gadon, “The Great Darkened Days”

Anna Lambe, “The Grizzlies”

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary Award

“Letter From Masanjia”

“Immaculate Memories: The Uncluttered Worlds of Christopher Pratt”

“What Walaa Wants”

“The Devil’s Share/La Part du Diable”

WINNER: “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch”

Achievement in Direction

Sophie Dupuis, “Family First”

WINNER: Jasmin Mozaffari, “Firecrackers”

Genevieve Dulude-De Celles, “A Colony”

Maxime Giroux, “Great Darkened Days/La Grande Noirceur”

Daniel Roby, “Just a Breath Away/Dans la Brume”

GALLERY: Presenters for 2019 Canadian Screen Awards